West marks time talking about Gaza until there is 'nothing to recognize' — Lavrov

The Russian Foreign Minister was referring to statements made by several European leaders about their intention to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. When Western leaders say that they plan to recognize the Palestinian state in late September, they must understand that "there will be nothing to recognize" by that time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He was referring to statements made by several European leaders about their intention to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly scheduled for the last weeks of September.

"When they made these statements, it [the General Assembly] was two months away. I have a question: if your diplomacy and your foreign policy have come to the conclusion that what is happening can no longer be tolerated and it is necessary to recognize the Palestinian state, why wait two months, why not do it right away," the minister said after talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi.

"I have a suspicion that all these beautiful statements that we will recognize the Palestinian state soon, in a couple of months, are being made largely based on the diplomatic hope that when we have to fulfill this obligation to recognize Palestine, there will be nothing left to recognize."

On Monday, Hamas, through mediators, agreed to a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave. According to Egyptian TV channel Al-Kahira al-Ikhbariya’s sources, the movement agreed to release half of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for several Palestinian prisoners as part of a 60-day ceasefire. The proposal also stipulates the withdrawal of the Israeli military towards the borders of the sector to ensure unhindered humanitarian aid supplies to the enclave. After the ceasefire is imposed, Hamas and Israel will have to start negotiations on a permanent truce and a comprehensive agreement.

Tags
Foreign policySergey LavrovPalestine
Top Russian, Indian diplomats to discuss trade, economic cooperation, global agenda
As Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said, a Russia-India summit is planned later this year
Read more
Ukraine nixes visa-free travel memorandum with Iran
Last November, Kiev also terminated a 1993 air service agreement with Tehran
Read more
Israeli defense minister approves plan for operation to take Gaza City — state broadcaster
Following the operation, Gaza City will change its landscape, Israel Katz stated
Read more
Russian Permanent Mission to UN calls for checking Kiev's subversive activities in Africa
The Russian diplomat also said that weapons supplied to the Kiev regime continue to be found in the possession of terrorists around the world, including cells of the Islamic State
Read more
Dnieper River divides one nation, like Berlin Wall — Kherson Region governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the Kiev authorities are repressing the Russian-speaking population and are still trying to make sure that even information does not filter through
Read more
Oil supplies from Russia to Hungary via Druzhba oil pipeline resumed — Szijjarto
"We expect Ukraine not to launch further attacks on a pipeline that is critical to our country's energy supply," Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said
Read more
'Politically weak' Macron, Starmer just cannot send troops to Ukraine — Politico
Poland is ruling out sending troops to Ukraine because "it cannot weaken the forces needed to prevent an attack," a senior Polish official told Politico
Read more
Politician calls for nationwide vote on sending German military to Ukraine
The possible deployment of military personnel to Ukraine is currently a hot topic in Germany
Read more
Swedish media ignore children suffering from Nazi crimes in Ukraine — Russian Embassy
The TT story says that Vladimir Zelensky's wife wrote a letter of thanks to the first lady of the United States
Read more
World Bank spends more on supporting Zelensky than on all of Africa — Russia’s MFA
According to Alexander Pankin, the secretariats of international financial institutions "have come under serious political influence from the West"
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
European leaders divide roles to negotiate with Trump — news agency
According to it, the leaders tried this tactic during their August 18 meeting with Trump in Washington and plan to continue using it in future discussions with the US regarding the situation in Ukraine
Read more
Hungarian PM Orban’s stance on Ukraine remains firm even after phone call with Trump
The US President called Viktor Orban after he received at the White House Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, the heads of several European states, as well as the heads of the European Commission and NATO
Read more
Russian army enters Kharkov’s Sobolevka, Ukrainian troops try to flee village — expert
The nature of the Ukrainian army’s actions suggests that in the near future the enemy in this area will counterattack, Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Kiev alarmed European anti-Nazis take up arms against its military — Russian intelligence
The SVR noted that when such volunteers were captured, Ukrainian authorities did not include them in exchange lists
Read more
Russian interceptors to neutralize Ukrainian spy drones soon — Ukrainian military reporter
Serafim Gordienko added that the Ukrainian armed forces do not have a solution to counter Russian drones
Read more
Lavrov says Kallas' statements show 'degradation of foreign policy methods'
The Russian Foreign Minister added that among the instruments of foreign policy in Brussels' arsenal there is still "direct theft, which is precisely what happened to Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves"
Read more
Trump has open invitation to experience Crimea's beauty first hand — speaker
Speaker of Crimea’s State Council Vladimir Konstantinov stressed that the peninsula is currently experiencing an economic boom
Read more
Russia retaliates to British sanctions by adding 21 people to stop list — Foreign Ministry
The list includes British citizens, as well as "third-country nationals cooperating with the destructive British media and consulting structures"
Read more
Diplomat reveals number of Russians killed or injured in Ukrainian attacks over past week
Overall, Ukrainian troops launched almost 2,700 munitions against Russian regions over the past week
Read more
Russia has reliable nuclear shield, says Putin
The president also expressed confidence that Russian nuclear scientists will continue to strengthen international cooperation in the industry and will increase fundamental and applied research
Read more
Western sanctions serve as catalyst for uniting 'pragmatic' forces — diplomat
Paradoxical as it may sound, the special military operation and everything that followed from the collective West, became, to a certain extent, a trigger for strengthening ties between different parts of the world, Dmitry Birichevsky said
Read more
Slovak PM regrets Trump was one who showed EU way to peace in Ukraine
Robert Fico noted that negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine will not move forward without discussing the issue of territorial changes
Read more
Trump calls Crimea very beautiful, misspeaking it is in ocean
US president complained that the American media often criticizes him for being too soft on Russia
Read more
Thefts as fortifications constructed allow Ukraine to occupy Kursk Region — law enforcers
Theft and embezzlement during the construction of fortifications on the border with Ukraine, with former governor of the Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov and his former deputy Alexey Dedov being the main defendants, contributed to the occupation of part of the region by Ukraine’s armed forces, a source in Russian law enforcement agencies said
Read more
NATO chiefs of defense announce no decisions on Ukraine
According to Military Committee head Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, NATO defense officials had a "great, candid discussion"
Read more
Kiev not ready to take 1,000 POWs held by Russia — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova drew attention to the words of Ukrainian ambassador to Poland Vasil Bodnar, who said that Ukraine knows "how to kill Russians" and is therefore valuable to NATO
Read more
Verified lists to facilitate release of political prisoners in Ukraine — Russian MP
Dmitry Kuznetsov oversees civilian return efforts from Ukraine at Zakhar Prilepin’s headquarters
Read more
Russian troops liberate three settlements in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 405 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Security guarantees must be formalized before meaningful talks can begin — Kiev official
Igor Zhovkva, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said that the security guarantees should include both military and political elements
Read more
Press review: Ukraine, NATO plan asymmetric response to Russia as Serbia protests escalate
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 18th
Read more
Trade turnover between Russia, India growing by seven times over last five years
The work continues to prepare the free trade agreement with India, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov said
Read more
Trump may terminate Truman Doctrine designed to contain Russia — media
In the edition’s view, European politicians see "the decline of the continent-wide confidence that came with a cornerstone of American foreign policy for generations"
Read more
Trump interrupts talks with Zelensky, EU leaders to call Putin — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the White House consultations are expected to continue after the call
Read more
Russia is powerful military nation whether West likes it or not — US President Trump
The US leader said this said in an interview with Fox News
Read more
Ukrainian saboteurs trained by Western intel agencies detained in Russia’s Bryansk Region
The group consisted of career officers of the Special Operations Service curated by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, who planned to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism in Russia, targeting transport facilities
Read more
Russian nuclear trifecta modernization level highest in history, defense minister says
Sergey Shoigu reported that the newest nuclear weapons are being commissioned simultaneously with the modernization of infrastructure
Read more
Trump says Putin-Zelensky meeting being set up
Trump also expressed optimism about resolving the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Europe’s arrogance towards settlement in Ukraine precludes any agreement — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that without respect for Russia's security interests, without full respect for the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine, there can be no talk of any long-term agreements
Read more
Press review: EU seeks role in Ukrainian settlement and China’s top diplomat visits India
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 20th
Read more
British expert sees Russia’s anti-drone capabilities as 'most formidable'
Justin Bronk noted that "only a small fraction of the huge volumes of drones launched by Ukrainian forces reach their targets"
Read more
Europe will be destroyed by Russians, if it gets involved in war — US analyst
Scott Ritter noted that NATO armies had declined over time
Read more
Russia continues to supply oil and fuel to India, sees potential in LNG — First Deputy PM
Denis Manturov noted that, in addition to direct supplies, joint investment projects are being implemented to extract and process hydrocarbons in Russia and India
Read more
Iran requests emergency meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Gaza
On August 8, Israel approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take control of the entire territory of Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
US understands peace process not going to happen overnight — State Department
The meetings between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin "have been game changers for the peace process," US Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley said
Read more
Security guarantees for Ukraine cannot include NATO, US ready to help Europe — Trump
As the US president pointed out, "it was always thought that that Ukraine was a sort of a buffer between Russia and the rest of Europe"
Read more
Ukraine’s losses in Kursk Region largest in three years — security forces
Earlier, hackers broke into the databases of the General Staff of the Ukrainian army and according to their information, the losses are estimated at more than 1.7 million people killed, seriously injured and missing
Read more
European leaders lose trust of their citizens, become US vassals — expert
Dutch historian Kees van der Pijl argued that a possible comprehensive peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine could "correct the catastrophic consequences" of the Soviet Union’s collapse
Read more
Raising level of delegation heads, Kiev's silence on proposals: key Lavrov statements
According to the foreign minister, Moscow is open to any format of negotiations on Ukraine, but summit meetings must be carefully prepared at all preceding stages
Read more
UN strongly opposes Israel's capture of Gaza City — spokesman
On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to seize Gaza City
Read more
Europeans seek to create armed, Russophobic Ukraine — Romanian newspaper
There can be no security without an army, an army without weapons, weapons without money
Read more
Lavrov comments to Rubio’s remarks about cash payment for fuel
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview earlier that the need to pay cash had arisen because representatives of the Russian delegation could not use the US banking system
Read more
NATO won’t participate in developing plans on Ukraine's security — news agency
According to the report, the NATO chiefs of defense reached this conclusion after discussing security guarantees within the framework of the peace process initiated by US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russia thwarts Kiev’s attempt to break through into Crimea on motorboats — governor
Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that one of the motorboats was destroyed
Read more
Russian troops encircle Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — official
It's impossible to take it in a frontal attack because of the serious fortifications there, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration Vitaly Ganchev noted
Read more
Netherlands to supply Poland with air defense systems, deploy servicemen
"By this we defend NATO territory, protect supply to Ukraine," Ruben Brekelmans, acting Defense Minister of the kingdom, said
Read more
Ukraine’s nationalist wing keeps Zelensky from making concessions in talks — expert
According to Dutch historian Kees van der Pijl, neo-Nazi groups have significantly increased their influence on Kiev’s policies since 2014
Read more
Russia open to any format for Ukraine talks, provided it is sincere — Lavrov
Russia is ready to work in any format, provided that the cooperation is sincere and avoids attempts, as is being done primarily by the heads of leading European countries, to set conditions for drawing the United States into their aggressive, hostile campaign
Read more
Italy floats new model for Ukraine security guarantees — Bloomberg
The agency says that Italy's plan is one of several proposals that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are considering
Read more
Russian diplomat calls discussions of deploying Western troops in Ukraine provocative
Those promoting this idea "appear to be trying to undermine diplomatic efforts and make a peace agreement impossible," Mikhail Ulyanov noted
Read more
Israeli military launches combat actions on outskirts of Gaza City — IDF spokesman
On the morning of August 20, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to capture Gaza City
Read more
Turkey must reassess relations with US after Washington summit snub — former PM
Ahmet Davutoglu pointed out that Donald Trump did not inform Tayyip Recep Erdogan about the results of the Washington summit
Read more
France’s Vinatier, convicted under foreign agency article, charged with espionage
According to the investigators, from April 23, 2021 to August 26, 2022, Vinatier collected information about military, military-technical activities, and mobilization, of which he had to notify the relevant authority
Read more
Gas Exporting Countries Forum lowers global gas demand growth estimate
Asian and North American countries will account for the bulk of demand growth
Read more
Bion-M to become powerful foundation for deep space flights — scientist
The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket took place at 8:13 p.m. Moscow time from Baikonur site No. 31
Read more
TASS obtains exclusive list of 368 political prisoners held in Ukraine
The list includes 274 public figures, 47 political prisoners, 32 clergymen, and 15 journalists
Read more
Greece says not to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees
According to Government Spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, the deployment of peacekeeping forces to the region is expected to be a key talking point during the next stage of consultations on security guarantees
Read more
US sanctions four more members of International Criminal Court
The current American administration, led by President Donald Trump, has already imposed sanctions on the ICC several times
Read more
European leaders trying to disrupt peace talks, says Putin's envoy
"European leaders are making every effort to prevent peace talks and the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States, covering themselves with talk of 'distrust' of Russia," Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Russia never set goal of seizing territories — Foreign Minister Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov said that the main task was to protect the Russian people
Read more
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform scheduled flight over Sea of Japan
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the flight lasted more than six hours
Read more
Leader of Islamic State in Syria killed by international coalition — TV
According to the report, Iraqi citizen Salah Numan, known by the nickname Ali, was hiding in the village of Atmah in the north of Idlib province
Read more
US to discuss acceptable security guarantees for Ukraine with Russia — White House
The US President has directed his team to come up with a framework for these security guarantees, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
Hamas urges mediators to put utmost pressure on Israel
Hamas emphasized that the Israeli leadership’s decision "dismisses all efforts applied by the intermediaries" within the framework of talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
Read more
No Russian air defense missile systems crossed Russia-Ukraine border — top brass
Russia’s Defense Ministry comments on the MH17 crash report
Read more
Press review: Trump, Zelensky discuss Ukraine as Washington pushes New Delhi toward China
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 19th
Read more
Russian-Indian summit scheduled for 2025 — Russian First Deputy PM
"The political interaction, which is based on regular personal communications between leaders of Russia and India, is traditionally at the highest level," Denis Manturov said
Read more
Azov-Black Sea ports to be included in Russian transport system
Resolution of these tasks will also facilitate development of the North-South international corridor, Nikolay Patrushev added
Read more
One in four children in Gaza malnourished — UN chief’s spokesman
Since March 2, 2025, aid from international humanitarian organizations and UN agencies has ceased reaching the Gaza Strip
Read more
Putin shares assessment of Russia-US summit in phone call with Turkish president
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on August 15
Read more
Ukraine erodes its independence by giving up its non-aligned, non-nuclear status — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that Russia appreciates the US administration’s willingness to listen to Moscow's concerns, as well as "its sincere attempts to get to the crux of the problems and resolve the very causes of the crisis"
Read more
EU online summit confirms strategy to isolate Russia has failed, says Hungarian PM
"It was confirmed that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield," Viktor Orban added
Read more
Russia only sees Europe’s 'unethical efforts' to push US into changing position — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Moscow did not hear the Europeans put forward any constructive ideas
Read more
Interim Syrian president to delay parliamentary elections — TV
Ahmed Al Arabiya said that al-Sharaa has already postponed the approval of the charter of the People's Council
Read more
West trusts Zelensky, though he stripped Russian speakers of their rights, says Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, when the West speaks about a possible "territorial exchange," it should be remembered that "this is a decision that Zelensky must take himself"
Read more
Anti-Russian EU leaders fail to sway Trump on his turf — senior Russian security official
In an ironic comment, Dmitry Medvedev wondered "what tune" Vladimir Zelensky would play "about guarantees and territories back home, once he’s put on his green military uniform again"
Read more
Ukrainian army positions manned at only 50% capacity — military
"There is no recruiting, there are no mobilized," Ukraine’s Major Yegor Checherinda said
Read more
Bion-M satellite carrying 75 mice, 1,500 flies launched into orbit
The spacecraft is to spend 30 days in space
Read more
Lavrov dismisses as childish EU claims Russia’s 'attack' on Ukraine was unprovoked
There is a clear understanding by both US President Donald Trump and his team that this conflict has a reason, the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Crucial to ensure safety of shipping in Azov, Black Seas — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev also emphasized the importance of anti-terrorist and anti-intrusion protection for infrastructure facilities
Read more
Turkey backs approaches aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine — Turkish President Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he was closely monitoring the developments with regard to the peace process
Read more
German political parties largely opposed to sending country's troops to Ukraine — TV
New Bundestag Commissioner for Defense Henning Otte said that sending German troops to Ukraine would be a challenge for the Bundeswehr
Read more
What is known about detention of Ukrainian saboteurs trained by Western intel agencies
The sabotage group consisted of career officers of the Special Operations Service curated by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate
Read more
Kiev withdraws heavy mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties
The Ukrainian military command left behind the 237th battalion of that brigade
Read more
IN BRIEF: What Putin told Russia's partners about his summit with Trump
TASS has compiled the key facts about the Russian leader's international phone talks
Read more
German chancellor nearly disrupted meeting between EU leaders, Trump — newspaper
According to the report, Friedrich Merz publicly stated the need to stop hostilities in Ukraine before a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Several NATO chiefs of defense continue discussions on guarantees for Kiev — news agency
The source pointed out that there is no deadline for making decisions
Read more
Russia, India to jointly explore Northern Sea Route
Russia is read to share competences in the sphere of space activity, the first deputy prime minister said
Read more
All capable of handling denazification or elections in Ukraine now jailed — ex-PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, if elections are held under such conditions, they will only reproduce the current regime
Read more