West marks time talking about Gaza until there is 'nothing to recognize' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. When Western leaders say that they plan to recognize the Palestinian state in late September, they must understand that "there will be nothing to recognize" by that time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He was referring to statements made by several European leaders about their intention to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly scheduled for the last weeks of September.

"When they made these statements, it [the General Assembly] was two months away. I have a question: if your diplomacy and your foreign policy have come to the conclusion that what is happening can no longer be tolerated and it is necessary to recognize the Palestinian state, why wait two months, why not do it right away," the minister said after talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi.

"I have a suspicion that all these beautiful statements that we will recognize the Palestinian state soon, in a couple of months, are being made largely based on the diplomatic hope that when we have to fulfill this obligation to recognize Palestine, there will be nothing left to recognize."

On Monday, Hamas, through mediators, agreed to a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave. According to Egyptian TV channel Al-Kahira al-Ikhbariya’s sources, the movement agreed to release half of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for several Palestinian prisoners as part of a 60-day ceasefire. The proposal also stipulates the withdrawal of the Israeli military towards the borders of the sector to ensure unhindered humanitarian aid supplies to the enclave. After the ceasefire is imposed, Hamas and Israel will have to start negotiations on a permanent truce and a comprehensive agreement.