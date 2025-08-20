Russia-India partnership strong enough to weather Trump tariff storm, diplomat says

NEW DELHI, August 20. /TASS/. The strategic partnership and the high level of trust between Moscow and New Delhi allows them to navigate any difficulty in relations, Russia’s Charge d'Affaires in India Roman Babushkin said at a news conference.

When asked to comment on the US move to impose an additional 25% tariff on India, the diplomat said that Russia "does not expect India to stop buying Russian oil" amid US pressure. "Whatever happens, even when faced with challenges or problems, we are capable of getting together to solve these issues, or at least minimize their effect, with due respect to national interests," Babushkin emphasized.

Even as "the sanctions issue has persisted for years," trade between the two countries is growing, the diplomat noted. "It [trade] has increased seven-fold, meaning we have managed to find solutions for any complexities," he added.

"Our cooperation and our partnership help us grow together," Babushkin concluded.

On August 6, the United States slapped an additional 25% tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total taxes against the South Asian republic to 50%. US President Donald Trump criticized the republic which he said had always purchased the bulk of defense equipment from Russia for being the largest buyer of Russian energy, alongside China.

The Indian Foreign Ministry dismissed the measure as unjust. Following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump said that Washington may refrain from imposing import tariffs on Russia’s trade partners.