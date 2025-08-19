MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky should first scrap the laws he has introduced that discriminate and "exterminate" the rights of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine before sitting down at the negotiating table with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel, Lavrov recalled that it was under Zelensky that "laws were passed that exterminate the rights of the Russian-speaking population: linguistic, educational, [restricting] access to media in Russian, and destroying the right to one's religion."

"In other words, they [Western representatives] believe that it is this person who should ensure agreements with Russia as he pleases," Lavrov said. "No one says that it would be a good idea for them [Ukraine] to scrap these laws before going to negotiations."

Lavrov recalled that the UN Charter states that "it is necessary to ensure respect for human rights, regardless of their race, gender, language and religion."

"From the point of view of language and religion in Ukraine, the UN Charter is grossly violated," Russia’s top diplomat concluded.