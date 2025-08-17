Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic 10 times over past day, one person wounded

DONETSK, August 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 10 times over the past 24 hours, one person was wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement.

"Over the past 24-hour period, 10 shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered. There is information that one civilian was wounded," the statement said.

The department specified that a residential building and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged. Nine enemy attacks occurred in the Gorlovka direction, and another one in the Svetlodar direction. In total, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 11 munitions of various types at the territory of the republic, the department said.