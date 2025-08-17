Putin briefs Kazakh president on his talks with US leader in Alaska — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"The Russian president held a phone call with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Vladimir Putin gave his assessment of the results of the Russia-US summit meeting in Alaska," it said.

According to the Kremlin, Tokayev congratulated Putin on the successful talks aiming to reach a lasting settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

The leaders also discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of joint mutually beneficial energy projects.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The rendezvous lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader's limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and returning to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach agreement.