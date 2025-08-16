Russia’s Battlegroup South wipes out over 150 Ukrainian drones in past day

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Service members of Russia’s Battlegroup South shot down over 150 enemy drones in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup South continues offensive operations, combating the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles along the entire line of contact. The well-coordinated work of FPV drone crews <...> makes it possible to destroy a large number of enemy drones every day. The number exceeded 150 yesterday," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the enemy continued to suffer losses, while Russian assault teams were steadily advancing.