Russia, US to host next round of bilateral consultations on irritants soon — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The next round of consultations between Russia and the United States on normalization of bilateral relations will be held soon, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said.

"Soon, the next consultations on normalization will be held. We call them [consultations] on irritants in bilateral relations," the diplomat said, answering to a question from Izvestia.

Earlier this week, the US embassy in Moscow said the US side was ready for the next round of talks, and considers this format to be constructive.

The previous two rounds of consultations were held in Istanbul on February 27 and April 10.