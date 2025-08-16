Russia prepared documents for resumption of direct air service with US — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian side has prepared documents for the resumption of the direct air service with the United States, and they are currently being discussed, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiyev told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Our initiative that could help to bring about true normalization is to resume direct air service between our countries," he said.

"We have prepared documents from the Russian perspective, our own variants. They are now being discussed," the ambassador added.