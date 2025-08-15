Putin, Trump begin press conference after talks

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have appeared before the media after concluding talks, a TASS correspondent reported. The press conference is being held at the Arctic Warrior Convention Center at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Behind the presidents is a banner with the slogan "Pursuing Peace." Russian and American flags are displayed on either side of the stage.

About 200 Russian and American reporters have already gathered in the hall. They are expected to have the opportunity to ask the Russian and US presidents questions. Putin and Trump will hear simultaneous translations of each other's responses through headphones.