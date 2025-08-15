Russia-US summit may help resume normal operation of diplomatic missions — source

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Today’s summit meeting between the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, may give an impetus to resuming normal operation of the two countries’ diplomatic missions, a source told TASS.

"This cannot be ruled out. The sides are disposed positively," the source said.

The historic meeting between Putin and Trump will be held at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, later on Friday. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders will focus on discussing the Ukrainian settlement. They will also consider bilateral economic cooperation during the talks.