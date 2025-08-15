Kiev launches about 120 drones at Russia's Belgorod Region in past day — governor

BELGOROD, August 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked nine municipalities in the borderline Belgorod Region with 120 drones and 68 munitions over the past day, killing one person and injuring seven others, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Belgorod came under attacks by eight drones, three of which were shot down, between 4:00 p.m. yesterday and 11:00 a.m. today [between 1:00 p.m. GMT on August 14 and 8:00 a.m. GMT on August 15]. Two men were injured this morning," he said, adding that two administrative buildings, 34 apartments in seven apartment buildings, three private houses, and 45 cars were damaged in the city as a result.

Ukraine launched eight drones at seven settlements in the Belgorodsky district from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on August 14 to 11:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 15, Gladkov said. Two civilians, including a 12-year-old child, were injured, and six private houses and two cars were damaged in the attack.

The Valuysky district was hit by 34 Ukrainian drones. A civilian was killed in a drone attack on a passenger car, another two sustained injuries. Two apartments in a residential building, eight cars, and a private house were also damaged.

The Graivoronsky district was attacked with 23 munitions and 29 drones. As a result, a civilian suffered injuries and eight private houses and two passenger cars were damaged. The Ukrainian army launched 21 drones at the Shebekinsky district, damaging seven private houses and two passenger cars.

In the Borisovsky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts, eight settlements came under Ukraine's attack by 45 munitions and 17 drones. Five private houses were damaged. Three drones were shot down by Russia's air defense systems over the Prokhorovsky and Rovensky districts, with no casualties or damage reported.