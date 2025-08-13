Moscow’s position on Ukraine unchanged ahead of Russia-US summit — MFA

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s position on resolving the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged ahead of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev said at a briefing.

"As for the fundamental position on resolving the crisis, then yes, you are absolutely right: Russia’s position remains unchanged. It was set out in this very room a little over a year ago, on June 14, 2024," the diplomat pointed out.

US President Donald Trump announced on August 8 that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov later confirmed plans for such talks. According to him, the leaders will focus on options for a long-term peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Russia, Ushakov added.