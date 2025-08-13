Israel's plans to expand operation in Gaza threaten regional security — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesman, Alexey Fadeyev, has emphasized the urgent need to prevent the complete destruction of the Gaza Strip, warning that Israel’s plans to expand military operations there pose a significant threat to regional security.

"We believe that pursuing such plans is extremely risky and could further deteriorate the situation in the occupied territories, leading to severe negative consequences for both Israel and the broader Middle East region," Fadeyev stated during a news briefing. "Our primary objective now is to prevent Gaza's total destruction and to minimize civilian casualties. Achieving these goals requires an immediate ceasefire."

Fadeyev also highlighted that, despite efforts by mediating countries, direct negotiations between Hamas and the Israeli leadership remain unproductive. "It is crucial for all parties to find mutually acceptable solutions promptly and to establish a sustainable ceasefire, which would enable us to take practical steps toward a long-term resolution of the Palestinian issue," he added.

On the evening of August 8, Israel’s military-political cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to take control of Gaza City and expand military operations within the Palestinian enclave.