Russia thinking up response to expulsion of diplomat by Estonia

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Moscow will take retaliatory measures in response to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Estonia, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Fadeev said at a briefing.

"This is by no means the first hostile act on the part of Estonia. I have to say that we have even already gotten used to it," he noted. "And as for retaliatory steps, they are normally thought out and then made public. So we will provide our commentary in due time as to which measures we will take with regard to Estonian diplomats," the official said.

Earlier, the Estonian Foreign Ministry declared a diplomatic employee of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn persona non grata and demanded that he leave the country.