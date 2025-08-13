Kiev not peace-oriented, seeks to keep fighting going — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Kiev regime isn’t seriously considering negotiating peace, wanting instead that hostilities continue so that it maintain its grip on power, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev said at a news briefing.

The diplomat pointed to statements from Vladimir Zelensky following a meeting with Head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) Vasily Malyuk about personally authorizing some operations against Russia.

"This clearly means attempts to orchestrate new sabotage and terrorist attacks, including using Western weapons. And this shows that the Kiev regime is not interested in moving towards peace and never has been, viewing any talks as a tool to drag out hostilities and retain power," Fadeyev said.

On August 8, US President Donald Trump said that he expects to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plan to hold talks was later confirmed by Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, who shared that the two leaders will focus on discussing scenarios of reaching a lasting peace in Ukraine. He noted that the economic interests of Russia and the United States "intersect in Alaska and the Arctic" and that there are "prospects for implementing large-scale and mutually advantageous projects." Ushakov stressed that the Kremlin expects any follow-up meeting between the two leaders to take place on Russian soil after their talks in Alaska.