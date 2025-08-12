Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites over past day

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial sites, ammunition depots and an army training center over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an enterprise of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, workshops for the production of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage facilities, ammunition depots, a training center of Ukrainian army units, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,415 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,415 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 175 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 215 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 265 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 365 troops and four artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 270 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 125 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Varachino, Stepnoye, Yunakovka, Pershe Travnya and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Melovoye and Sinelnikovo in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 175 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Osinovo, Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Peschanoye and Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, Karpovka, Kolodezi and Sredneye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, a tank, two UK-made Snatch armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and three artillery guns, including two NATO weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 265 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Maiskoye, Seversk, Kleban-Byk, Katerinovka, Shcherbinovka, Konstantinovka and Belaya Gora in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 265 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 365 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 365 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasny Liman, Dimitrov, Muravka, Dachnoye, Suvorovo, Rodinskoye, Udachnoye and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 365 personnel, six motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Iskra, Kamyshevakha and Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Levadnoye, Zelyony Gai and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 270 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles and six artillery guns, including two NATO weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 125 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 125 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Lukyanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka, Tokarevka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 125 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 21 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, eight electronic warfare stations, two ammunition depots, two materiel depots and a fuel lubricants depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses down 179 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 179 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs and 179 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 76,676 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,546 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,585 multiple rocket launchers, 28,426 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,561 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.