What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said. Later, it reported that seven more Ukrainian drones were shot down in the morning.

One person was killed and two were injured in a drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences of the attack.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to it, seven drones were downed over the Belgorod Region, five over the Bryansk and Kaluga Regions, four over Crimea, two over the Oryol, Kursk, Voronezh, Ryazan and Moscow Regions, and one over the Tula Region.

- Later, the Defense Ministry reported that in the morning, air defenses intercepted and destroyed another seven Ukrainian drones: four over Crimea, two over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and one over the Belgorod Region.

Consequences

- As a result of the drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region, one person was killed and two were injured, Governor Gleb Nikitin reported on his Telegram channel.

- He noted that specialists are working at the site.