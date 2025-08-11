One killed, two injured as Ukrainians launch drone attack on Nizhny Novgorod Region

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 11. /TASS/. One person was killed and two others were injured as Ukrainian drones attacked the Nizhny Novgorod Region last night, Governor Gleb Nikitin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Unfortunately, casualties and damage could not be avoided as a [drone attack] was repelled in the Arzamas municipality. One employee was killed instantly and two others were hospitalized with injuries," the official said.

According to him, emergency services are working at the scene, with Arzamas Mayor Alexander Shchelokov coordinating the relief effort.

Earlier this morning, temporary restrictions on flights to and from Nizhny Novgorod (Strigino) Airport were imposed, according to the Russian air transport regulator, Rosaviatsiya.