Russia, US to devote coming days to preparing for Alaska summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Preparations for the Russia-US summit in Alaska will be a difficult process, but both sides will work actively on them, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"In the coming days, Moscow and Washington will, of course, devote themselves to the most active and intense work on the practical and political parameters of the Alaska summit. It will be a difficult process, but we will work on it actively and intensively," he noted.

Earlier, Trump said he hoped to meet with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15. The US president made this announcement on his Truth Social page. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

On August 7, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the US had agreed to a meeting between the two leaders in the coming days. That same day, Vladimir Putin confirmed preparations for a meeting with Trump, noting mutual interest in a bilateral meeting.

These statements about the upcoming meeting came after US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow on August 6 and met with Putin. The conversation lasted about three hours.