Putin confirms mutual interest in meeting with Trump

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that both he and US leader Donald Trump want to hold a face-to-face meeting.

"Both parties expressed their interest; it doesn't matter who was the first to say it," he told reporters, when asked who had initiated the summit.

Trump expressed the desire to hold a meeting with Putin the day after his inauguration in January 2025. Over the next six months, the US leader maintained his fervor for holding a summit.

Putin, in turn, said during a visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk in June that a meeting between him and Trump was "quite possible." He specified that he was "always open for communication and meetings." "I know that Mr. Trump has also talked about the possibility of a meeting. Just like him, I also believe that this sort of contact needs to be prepared. As a result, our cooperation should reach new heights," the Russian president added back then.