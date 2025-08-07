Russia places high value on ties with friendly UAE — Putin

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The UAE is a friendly country to Russia, and Moscow places high value on relations with it, President Vladimir Putin told UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I am very glad to see you back in the Russian capital," the Russian leader said. "We attach special importance to our relations with the United Arab Emirates, which is a friendly country for us."

Russia and the UAE have traditionally had warm and friendly relations. The leaders of the states called each other at least four times in the last three months. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan often visits Russia. His previous official visit took place in October last year, which was preceded by an informal friendly meeting at Russian leader's Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.

The current visit is also an official one. As a sign of respect for the guest, Russia rolled out the red carpet for him as part of a welcoming ceremony in St. George's Hall.