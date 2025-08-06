Putin receives US Presidential Special Envoy Witkoff in the Kremlin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has received US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The meeting is taking place in the Kremlin, the presidential press service has said.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow at about 7 a.m. (GMT +3) on Wednesday. He was met at Vnukovo-2 Airport by the Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev. An hour later, they walked together in the capital's Zaryadye Park, located within walking distance of the Kremlin.

This is Witkoff's fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year. Last time the US leader's special envoy came to Moscow for talks was on April 25, and before that - on April 11 to St. Petersburg. Putin received him on both occasions.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he could impose sanctions on Russia on August 9, if a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis failed to be reached by that time. At the same time, he noted that Russia was coping well with sanctions. When asked whether Moscow could avoid Washington imposing restrictions, Trump replied that for this to happen, a "deal where people stop getting killed" must be concluded. On July 14, Trump said that the US would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners, if an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine was not reached within 50 days. On July 29, the American leader said that he had decided to reduce this period to 10 days. On August 5, Trump said that the US would later decide whether to impose the said import duties. Washington's further steps would depend on the outcome of Witkoff's talks in Moscow, he added.