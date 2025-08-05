Kremlin slams Gagauzia head’s sentence as 'example of politically motivated decision'

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The court sentence in the case against Evghenia Gutsul, the leader of Moldova’s autonomous region of Gagauzia, is an example of a politically motivated decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is truly an example of a politically motivated decision, of attempts to carry out open and unlawful pressure on political opponents during an election campaign," the spokesman said in response to a TASS question on how the Kremlin felt about Gutsul’s sentence and whether it deemed it politically motivated.

Earlier, a Chisinau court sentenced Gagauzia head Evghenia Gutsul to seven years in prison for financing the Shor opposition party.

Gutsul’s relationship with the Moldovan authorities worsened in 2023 following her election victory amid statements about her willingness to strengthen ties with Russia and criticism of Moldova’s confrontational policy toward Moscow.