Foreign Ministry says La Repubblica journalist distorts truth about Russia

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has pointed to the distortion of truth about Russia in the materials of correspondent of the Italian La Repubblica Rosalba Castelletti, it said on Telegram.

"Because of people like her, Italians get an extremely distorted view of our country, and then when they arrive, expecting to see a tattered economy, they see beautiful, prosperous cities, and they are completely shocked," the ministry said. "It is Castelletti and pseudo-journalists like her who are producers of real fake news, damaging both honest journalism and Italy itself."

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Castelletti "threw a real tantrum the other day" in the Italian media. The journalist reacted to the publication of accurate quotes from Italian politicians in the recently launched section on the Russian Foreign Ministry's web portal, Examples of Statements by Officials and Representatives of Western Elites about Russia that Use ‘hate speech’, and to the stickers in Telegram with the image of Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The ministry said that Castelletti "provoked such a scandal" that the Italian Foreign Ministry even summoned the Russian ambassador.

"It's obvious that Italian diplomats and politicians should have felt stupid. The Russian ambassador was summoned not because of the statements of Russian officials, but because of accurate Russophobic quotes from the Italian defense and foreign ministers, as well as President Sergio Mattarella," the ministry said. "If they're really hurt and ashamed, then maybe they should just stop making Russophobic statements.

"At the same time, the Foreign Ministry should understand that if anti-Russian propaganda continues to be broadcast there, then, of course, all their statements will be clearly and accurately recorded and brought to the attention of the public. People in our country should know what leading Italian politicians think about Russia."

The Foreign Ministry also said that in her numerous materials about Russia, Castelletti takes comments "from anyone except officials, has never sent a single request to the Foreign Ministry for clarification of information" and did not participate in briefings by an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, "but quotes anonymous Telegram channels as verified sources.".