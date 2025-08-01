Gains in special military operation achieved through Russian fighters’ heroism — Putin

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. Positive developments in the special military operation area are achieved through the courage and heroism of Russian fighters, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Positive developments. Of course, thanks to the courage and heroism of our fighters," he said, replying to journalists’ questions.

Putin noted that he was holding his informal meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko today in Valaam, a special place where a temple was founded in memory of all the soldiers who lost their lives at all times for the Fatherland.

"But today we talk about the special military operation. The current positive dynamics at the frontline is related, naturally, to the heroism of our guys who are now pushing forward. And we owe this to them and to those of our soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefield for their Motherland. It was them who created conditions for today’s people fighting in the special military operation to move forward and have this opportunity. This is their common merit," the Russian leader said.