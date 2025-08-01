Cancellation of Gergiev’s concert in Italy reflects anti-Russian trends in Europe — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. European human rights structures remain silent regarding the scrapping of a concert by Valery Gergiev, People’s Artist of Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"A total purge is underway in the information space of Ukraine, Moldova and many EU countries. Repressive measures are being applied against Russian journalists working there, including bans on event participation, frozen bank accounts, fines, harassment, intimidation by security services, non-renewal of accreditation and blacklisting," Lavrov noted. "For instance, in France, we faced accreditation denials as early as 2018, long before the special military operation, for RT and Sputnik representatives under the pretext that they were ‘not media but mouthpieces of Russian state propaganda.’ This is despite the fact that it was France’s initiative in the 1990 Charter of Paris for a New Europe that enshrined the solemn promise of all OSCE participants to ensure unrestricted access to any information, both within their own territories and from other OSCE states."

"It turns out that this promise, too, was a deception and no longer holds, having fallen victim to cancel culture, the very same culture under which Europe is trying to erase everything Russian," Lavrov said. "A recent example is the last-minute cancellation of a concert by soloists of the Mariinsky Theatre under Valery Gergiev’s direction in Italy. Meanwhile, the OSCE, from the Secretary General to the Representative on Freedom of the Media and the High Commissioner on National Minorities, has remained utterly silent.".