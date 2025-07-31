Russia must safeguard Transarctic Transport Corridor — presidential aide

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia must safeguard the Transarctic Transport Corridor as Western countries attempt to hinder the progress of this project, Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board, said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development of the Navy.

"It is already obvious today that Western countries are taking various actions to create obstacles for the implementation of the project, which gives Russia a unique opportunity to work and advance in conditions of sanctions pressure, aimed at paralyzing Russia’s trade," Patrushev said.

He recalled that the United States and France have developed and endorsed their own Arctic strategies.

"Britain has designated the Arctic as a region of critical importance for its security, expanding its submarine fleet and cooperation with Arctic allies," the head of the Russian Maritime Board said.

The accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO in 2023 has significantly changed the geopolitical landscape of the Arctic, Patrushev went on.

"Now seven out of eight Arctic countries are members of NATO," the presidential aide stressed.

NATO countries are trying to come up with their own interpretations of international maritime law in order to regulate the passage of Russian ships through the Danish straits at their own discretion, as well as stop them in other areas of the Baltic, for example, under the pretext of environmental control, Patrushev noted.

"The Polish Defense Minister openly called for a revision of the "outdated", in his opinion, navigation rules in the Baltic Sea, grounding his position by the fact that after Sweden and Finland joined NATO, the Baltic Sea became an internal sea of the alliance. And this is far from a complete list of potential threats to Russia's national interests," he summed up.

In this regard, according to Patrushev, one of the most important tasks in the development of the Transarctic Transport Corridor being created is to ensure its secure operation.