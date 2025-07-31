Russia interested in all Syria’s ethnic groups participating in upcoming elections

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia is interested in representatives from all Syria’s ethnic and religious groups taking part in the country’s parliamentary elections in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani in Moscow.

"We supported the steps taken by the government of [interim] president, including the formation of the new cabinet and the [parliamentary] elections scheduled for September," he said. "Naturally, we are interested in these elections being inclusive and in all ethnic and religious groups having the opportunity to take part in forming new legislative bodies," Lavrov explained.

Due to this, the top Russian diplomat noted that the issues of Damascus’ relations with Kurd formations were touched upon during the talks. "We are interested in the Kurds remaining integral members of Syrian society within the framework of the single state," Lavrov emphasized.

The People’s Assembly, Syria’s unicameral parliament, was dissolved by the interim government on January 29. Under the Syrian constitutional declaration for the transitional period adopted on March 13, the parliament has the right to carry out the legislative process in the country as well as remove the president or limit his powers, but not during the transitional period.

On June 13, Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a decree establishing the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections tasked with forming subcommittees, which will elect two-thirds of parliament members. According to the decree, the People’s Assembly comprises 150 members representing the country’s provinces in proportion to the size of their population.