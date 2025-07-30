Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference shows willingness to engage with Russia — speaker

GENEVA, July 30. /TASS/. The participation of the Russian delegation in the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union shows that Moscow remains a valued dialogue partner, Russia's upper house Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"The very fact that we were able to participate in the conference without obstacles speaks to the audience's interest in dialogue with Russia. There is no hegemony of any country or group of countries here. And this atmosphere is carefully preserved," she told reporters during the conference, adding that the Russian delegation participated in preparation of the events and their final documents.

"We have seen that the world majority shares our position: for the observance of international law, for the key role of the United Nations, the avoidance of the so-called rules that no one knows, the inadmissibility of interference in the sovereign affairs of states under the guise of humanitarian interventions."

She also said that talk about isolating Russia is conducted by a small group of countries.

"We are taking away a wealth of new ideas and proposals to expand parliamentary cooperation, enhance the role of parliaments both in conflict resolution and in ensuring the security and interaction of our countries in general. We think the result is very good," Matviyenko said.

The delegation included Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, Chairwoman of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture Liliya Gumerova, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrey Denisov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.