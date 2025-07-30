Anti-Russia 'stunts' at summits are staged for sponsors — upper house speaker

GENEVA, July 30. /TASS/. The anti-Russian "stunts" staged by Ukrainian and European politicians during Russian delegations' speeches at international summits are them putting on a show for their sponsors about implementing Russophobic policies, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told journalists at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva.

"I doubt these people ever attended diplomatic academies, not to mention their apparent lack of basic manners. <...> These staged performances— with posters, flags — are meant for their sponsors, to show how they've been promoting Russophobic policies here," Matviyenko stated when asked about various provocative acts by Ukrainian and European politicians at international forums.

She emphasized that such provocations receive no substantive response and only discredit their organizers. "It looks pathetic," the upper house speaker added.