Chisinau's decision on overseas polling stations 'pits Moldovans against each other' — MFA

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused Moldovan authorities of "inciting division" among citizens by limiting the number of polling stations abroad for the September 28 parliamentary elections.

"By doing this, Moldova’s authorities are literally drawing a dividing line between their own citizens, setting them against one another and inciting conflict," the diplomat stated at a briefing. She was commenting on Chisinau's intention to open just two polling stations in Russia while establishing dozens in Western countries. According to Zakharova, "Moldova's own leadership is setting Moldovan citizens against each other, fueling antagonism among people and inciting hatred between compatriots."

Zakharova noted that Moldova's MFA "proposed establishing just two polling stations in Russia – home to thousands of Moldovans – exactly as was done during last year's Moldovan presidential elections." "Meanwhile, in North America and Western Europe, the number of polling stations is planned to be increased. In Italy, their number will grow from 60 to 73, in Germany from 26 to 36, in France from 20 to 26, in Romania from 16 to 23, and in the US from 16 to 22," Zakharova cited as examples. Zakharova emphasized that "this decision has provoked shock both in Moldova itself and among the Moldovan community in Russia." The diplomat further noted that Chisinau had failed to respond to a petition signed by over 2,500 Moldovan citizens residing in Russia, which called for additional polling stations to be established.

Moscow remains ready to provide all necessary facilities for Moldovan citizens to vote, as Russia does for any country upon request, Zakharova reiterated.

She further pointed out that ahead of the elections, "Moldovan authorities continue to purge the political field of rivals, violate electoral legislation, and ban independent media," while "under the pretext of combating an imaginary Russian threat, they're suppressing all dissent from the country's public space." As evidence, she cited plans to designate the NGO "Eurasia" - which promotes cultural and humanitarian ties, preserves historical memory, safeguards traditional values, and fosters Eurasian dialogue - as an "extremist organization."