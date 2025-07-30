Putin to hold talks with Laos president in Kremlin tomorrow

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Laotian counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith in the Kremlin on July 31, during the latter’s official visit to Russia, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The agenda for the talks includes current matters pertaining to Russian-Laotian trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as an exchange of views on key regional and global issues," the press service noted.

It was also announced that the meeting is expected to result in "the signing of several bilateral documents."

In recent years, Thongloun Sisoulith has made regular visits to Russia. The leaders of Russia and Laos held high-level meetings in October 2023, as well as in May and October 2024.