Trump's ultimatums won't help de-escalate Ukrainian conflict — Russian senator

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's ultimatums toward Russia will not contribute the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, said Natalia Nikonorova, member of the Federation Council's International Affairs Committee and former Foreign Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic, in an interview with TASS.

Russia remains open to constructive dialogue, but it requires a respectful tone, she stressed.

"Public ultimatums of this kind are unlikely to support de-escalation. The task of serious diplomacy is not to set artificial deadlines, but to achieve sustainable peace based on a mutual balance of interests," Nikonorova noted. "Russia has repeatedly confirmed its readiness for constructive dialogue, but this is only possible with respect on both sides and a rejection of ultimatums. I hope common sense will prevail, and instead of public emotional outbursts, we will hear proposals aimed at real settlement rather than creating illusions of progress."

Nikonorova added that throughout the special military operation, Russia has faced numerous threats and ultimatums. "Despite unprecedented external pressure, our absolute priorities remain ensuring the security of our citizens and safeguarding Russia's national interests. These are unwavering principles we will continue to defend," she concluded.

Earlier, the US leader said he was no longer interested in talks with his Russian counterpart, without specifying the format or topic of such discussions. Trump also voiced frustration over the pace of the settlement process, cutting his earlier 50-day deadline for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev down to just 10-12 days.