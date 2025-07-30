Russia’s patriotic spirit vital to special op success, nation-building efforts — Putin

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The patriotic spirit displayed by Russians nowadays is vital to the country’s success in the special military operation in Ukraine as well as to the overall growth of the nation, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with head of Karachay-Cherkessia Rashid Temrezov.

The regional leader told Putin about the patriotic upsurge among the republic’s schoolchildren and youth, not seen even ten years ago.

"This is very important," the Russian head of state replied. "This is, probably, the most important factor for our successful advance not only within the framework of the special military operation but in general in all directions - on the way to developing and strengthening Russia’s statehood," he explained.