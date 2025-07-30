MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that the Foreign Intelligence Service’s information suggesting that Valery Zaluzhny, the former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces and currently the Ukrainian ambassador to London, is being considered for the presidency of Ukraine requires no comment. The details provided in the SVR news release speak for themselves, he stated.

Earlier, the SVR’s press bureau revealed that during a clandestine meeting at an Alpine resort, the United States and Britain reportedly agreed that Vladimir Zelensky’s replacement was imminent, and that Zaluzhny was the favored candidate for the Ukrainian presidency.

"In this case, our comment is probably unnecessary - this information speaks for itself, so there is nothing further to add," Peskov remarked when asked for his opinion.

According to information received by the SVR, representatives of the United States and Britain organized a secret meeting in one of the Alpine resort towns with the participation of the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Yermak, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kirill Budanov and Zaluzhny. The SVR noted that "the Americans and the British announced their decision to propose Zaluzhny for the Ukrainian presidency. Yermak and Budanov 'snapped a salute', while securing promises from the Anglo-Saxons to let them keep their present positions, as well as to take their interests into account in the course of making decisions over other personnel issues." The intelligence service noted that the agreement reached in the Alps "sheds light on the underlying cause of the recent scandalous attempt of the ‘president’ to restrict the powers of the local anti-corruption mechanisms." The SVR also noted that the decision to replace Zelensky, in fact, became the main condition for ‘resetting’ Kiev’s relations with the Western partners, first of all Washington, and for continuation of the Western aid to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia.