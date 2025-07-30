Russia aware of statements by Trump, including those on sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia is registering all statements by US President Donald Trump about the threat of sanctions against Moscow as well as those by other foreign politicians on that issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, replying to a question by TASS.

"We continue to register all remarks by President Trump, by other international representatives on this topic," he noted.

On July 14, Trump said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement within 50 days. He later cut the deadline to 10 days.