Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 156 areas over past day

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, a warehouse of robotic systems and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,310 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,310 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 190 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 245 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 200 troops and two Western-made artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 410 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 210 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 55 troops and four jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Proletarskoye, Yunakovka and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a tank brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Melovoye and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 190 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, three ammunition depots and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 245 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Osinovo in the Kharkov Region and Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 245 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and 12 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and eight ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two Western-made artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Ivanopolye, Vasyukovka and Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, six motor vehicles, two Western-made artillery guns, an electronic warfare station and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 410 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 410 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher, three artillery guns and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Iskra, Aleksandrograd and Zelyony Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Voronoye, Yanvarskoye and Novopetrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 210 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and a Western-made artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 55 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Belogorye, Novoandreyevka, Veselyanka, Grigorovka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Olgovka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 55 personnel, two motor vehicles, an artillery gun, four electronic warfare stations and two counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down 133 Ukrainian UAVs, two smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 133 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs and 133 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 73,522 unmanned aerial vehicles, 624 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,384 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,584 multiple rocket launchers, 27,956 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,892 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.