Kiev plans to use rift between Moscow, Baku to incite hostility — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) intends to exploit the ongoing rift between Russia and Azerbaijan to incite ethnic hatred. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, there are plans to carry out sabotage attacks using paid defectors from Russia.

"According to our information, the Security Service of Ukraine intends to use the Russian-Azerbaijani contradictions at the current moment to incite hatred and hostility on national grounds. In particular, we are aware of plans to use defectors from Russia who are ready to carry out acts of sabotage against citizens, representative offices and cultural sites of Azerbaijan for a fee under the Russian flag," the diplomat said at a briefing.

"The idea is to spread viral information about some form of Russian aggression in the Azerbaijani, Turkish and European media space in case of successful execution of such provocations."