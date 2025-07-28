SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea are linked by decades of fraternal military ties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, emphasizing Pyongyang's assistance in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian neo-Nazis.

The head of Russian diplomacy stressed that Russia has a large number of partners, like-minded people, and allies in the world.

"The closest allies in the West are, of course, the Republic of Belarus, in the east - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, with which we have decades of fraternal military ties. We helped our Korean neighbors gain independence, they helped us liberate the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian neo-Nazis," he said at the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.