Russian-Kyrgyz relations contribute to stability in Eurasian space — Putin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov on the 25th anniversary of the Declaration on Eternal Friendship, Allied Relations and Partnership between the two countries and noted a qualitative buildup in bilateral dialogue, according to the presidential message posted on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday.

"Please, accept my cordial congratulations on the occasion of the remarkable jubilee: 25 years since the signing of the Declaration on Eternal Friendship, Allied Relations and Partnership between our countries. The 2000 Declaration laid the basis for the modern stage of inter-state relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The signing of this important document created conditions for a qualitative buildup in bilateral dialogue and cooperation in key directions," the message reads.

The Russian leader said he was certain that Russia and Kyrgyzstan will by joint efforts provide for the further dynamic development of bilateral relations and constructive interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other multilateral structures.

"This, undoubtedly, meets the vital interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with the efforts to ensure security, stability and prosperity in the Eurasian space," he stressed.