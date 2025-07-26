SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 26. /TASS/. Peace talks and the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis have never been on the West's real agenda, otherwise it would have stopped supplying weapons to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"If the West wanted peace in Ukraine, it would probably stop supplying weapons, it would probably stop sponsoring terrorist attacks, it would probably make sure that the Kiev regime does not implement and spread extremist ideology. But it does none of that. Otherwise, it is discussing more and more zealously and more aggressively supplies of weapons, militarization. It is increasingly beginning to use direct aggressive intimidation, primarily of its own population," she said.

"Therefore, it is necessary to look at the root and understand that the words ‘peace negotiations’, ‘negotiations in general’, ‘political and diplomatic regulation’ have never been a true trend or a true philosophy of the West, both the collective West, the NATO West, and its individual members," the diplomat added.