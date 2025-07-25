Almost 80% of Russian people trust Putin, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stays at 79%, while 81% of respondents approve of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between July 18 and July 20, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 79% of participants responded affirmatively (a 1% increase). The majority also endorsed the president’s job performance (81%, a 2% increase)," the service said.

A total of 53% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 2% increase), while 56% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 2% increase).

Support for the ruling United Russia party decreased by 4% to 39%, while support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) remained at 8%. Support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia rose by 2% to 11%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support increased by 1% to 4%, while support for the New People party fell by 2% to 2%.