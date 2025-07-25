Russian army sets fire pocket for Ukrainian troops in DPR's Chasov Yar — military expert

LUGANSK, July 25. /TASS/. Russian forces have established a "fire pocket" for Ukrainian troops in the Yuzhny neighborhood of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our troops are advancing in the Severny and Shevchenko districts of Chasov Yar. In the Yuzhny district, Russian servicemen have created a fire pocket for Ukrainian units. A systematic mop-up operation is currently underway," he said.

Marochko added that during the offensive around Chasov Yar, Russian forces improved their positions near Grigorovka and Stupochki and advanced toward Mayskoye, located northwest of the city.

Earlier, Marochko stated that Russian troops control nearly all of Chasov Yar, with only the Shevchenkovsky district remaining under Ukrainian control.