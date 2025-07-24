Russia steadily develops relations with OIC — Russia's Permanent Mission to UN

UN, July 24. /TASS/. Russia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have consistently developed relations on a wide range of areas, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, said.

"Our cooperation with the OIC is not limited to politics and security. It includes a wide range of areas: from countering terrorism and extremism to protecting traditional spiritual and moral values, and combating religious discrimination," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on its interaction with the OIC. "Relations between Russia and the OIC are developing steadily. After a forced pause caused by the pandemic, the practice of regular political consultations between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the OIC secretary general resumed. Parliamentary cooperation is increasing in the field of education, science and culture, including projects involving such OIC structures as the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture and the Islamic Organization for Education, Science and Culture."

Polyansky noted "the successful implementation of joint initiatives to study the cultural heritage of the Muslim peoples of Russia. Young people from Islamic countries are actively studying at Russian universities and theological academies. In turn, students from Russia study at educational institutions of the OIC countries," he stressed. "Cooperation between institutions dealing with human rights issues is also developing fruitfully. Cooperation is expanding in such areas as ensuring safety of facilities in earthquake-prone areas and developing technologies based on artificial intelligence."

The Russian diplomat also pointed out the importance of partnership between the United Nations and the OIC to resolve conflicts.

"In this context, we emphasize the need for joint efforts to de-escalate the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, primarily in the Gaza Strip, where a real humanitarian catastrophe continues. The IDF's military operation in the enclave provokes an escalation of violence in the Red Sea and Yemen, on Israel's borders with Lebanon and Syria, and more broadly," Polyansky said. "In this regard, we appreciate the general attitude of the OIC countries towards the rejection of violent methods of conflict resolution, and the opposition of Muslim states to attempts to push the Palestinian issue into the background.".