Israel’s decision on West Bank may further escalate regional tensions — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Israel will not annex the West Bank as its parliament voted to do, because that would only add to an already tense situation in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow expects that the declaration will not lead to concrete action by the Israeli government aimed at its implementation in real life," the statement reads. "Otherwise, such actions will inevitably lead to further escalation of tensions, the consequences of which - both for Israel and the entire Middle East - are hard to predict," the ministry added.

The Russian foreign policy agency also pointed out that Moscow disapproved of Israel’s declaration on the West Bank.

"Moscow is highly negative about the move by Israeli lawmakers. In fact, it determines the outcome of talks on the final status of Palestinian territories and runs counter to Israel’s obligations under the Oslo Process, as well as to the relevant resolutions by the UN General Assembly and Security Council," the statement notes.