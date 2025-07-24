US trade policy doesn’t breed investor confidence — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The trade policy pursued by the United States puts the American economy on shaky ground, making investors wary of putting their money into it, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing.

"In essence, the US is keeping itself in a state of crisis and undermining investor trust in the American economy. Instead of acting as a responsible and predictable player in the global economy, the United States today is serving more as a source of extra instability in international commerce," the diplomat said.

Zakharova said Washington's approach — rooted in hyper-protectionist rhetoric and a growing array of tariff barriers — increasingly runs counter to core principles of free trade. "This, in turn, harms supply chains and leads to higher costs for businesses and US consumers alike. Where could this policy lead? To the fragmentation of the global economy and a weakening of global growth prospects," she noted.