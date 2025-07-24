SIMFEROPOL, July 24. /TASS/. Kiev may be trying to gain intelligence from captured Kursk residents it is holding in Ukraine, Leonid Ivlev, a member of the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) and a retired Major General, told TASS.

Following the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian delegation noted that one point of the agreement remained unfulfilled: approximately 30 residents of the Kursk Region have still not been brought back home.

"The fact that the Kiev regime has not yet returned the residents of the Kursk Region must be investigated within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (GUR). Most likely, intelligence agencies on the banks of the Dnepr are seeking information about the deployment of our troops, the specifics and security of critical infrastructure in the region, as well as details about relatives serving in the Russian army for their potential recruitment," Ivlev stated.

The deputy expressed confidence that Russia would secure the return of its citizens.

Istanbul negotiations

On July 23, Moscow and Kiev held the third round of direct talks on the Ukraine settlement in Istanbul. Before a collective meeting, the delegation heads, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, held a one-on-one conversation. The collective meeting lasted about 40 minutes during which the sides discussed the positions outlined in draft memoranda.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to exchange not only servicemen but also civilians. Russia proposed to Ukraine to create three online working groups to resolve political, military and humanitarian issues. Additionally, Moscow offered to return another 3,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to the Kiev regime and to resume brief humanitarian pauses on the line of engagement in order to collect those killed and injured.

Moscow and Kiev are expected to make a decision on the fourth round of talks after all new agreements are implemented, Medinsky said.