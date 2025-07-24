MFA denies NATO allegations of Russian meddling in EU elections

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Statements by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union alleging Russia’s involvement in cyberattacks targeting elections in several European countries are yet another politically motivated and baseless fabrication, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Of course, NATO’s July 18 statement and those of some of its members regarding Russia’s supposed involvement in cyberattacks are, naturally, just another fabrication, a politically motivated fabrication," she stated. The diplomat noted that "no evidence was provided," and such accusations have long become "a routine propaganda tool of Western capitals."

"Why is there no evidence? I think you already know the answer: because none exists. If they had any, they would have showcased it with a full explanation a long time ago," Zakharova emphasized. In this regard, she pointed to recent assessments by the CIA and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who confirmed that the "high-profile case fabricated by [former US President Barack] Obama’s administration about Russia’s alleged election interference by using misinformation and manipulation technologies" was a "fraud."

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that this fraud "was perpetrated to serve domestic political interests and tarnish Russia’s image" as part of "US internal political squabbles, or rather, mudslinging." "Let me remind you that we have been saying this from the very beginning. It was this very falsity that unleashed an endless stream of lies. Remember, this started the trend of blaming Russia for practically every cyberattack," she added.

In this context, Zakharova reminded Western governments that the United Nations had established an intergovernmental registry of computer incident response points in 2024 to prevent and mitigate cyberattacks, and did so at Russia’s initiative. As the diplomat explained, this mechanism enables prompt communication between authorized national experts to share relevant information, including details about specific sources of malicious activity.

"The paradox is that throughout the entire existence of this registry, and this truly is hilarious, we have not received a single inquiry from those who so vehemently accuse our country of cyberattacks. That says it all. Yet more proof of what these accusations are really about," the diplomat concluded.

Statements by US Director of National Intelligence

Earlier, Gabbard said that a few months before the 2016 presidential election, US intelligence was unanimous: Russia had neither the intention nor the opportunity to interfere in the American election. However, after Trump's victory in December 2016, the administration of the 44th president of the United States ordered the creation of a new report contradicting previous data. Gabbard noted that the key intelligence conclusion that Russia did not influence the election results was withdrawn and classified.