Russia says creation of nuclear-free zones strengthens global nonproliferation regime

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia believes that creation of nuclear-weapon-free zones is an important tool for reinforcing the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are ready to sign a protocol to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in southeast Asia. We are ready to do this at any time, but with our standard reservations that comply with the norms of international law and do not affect the interests of states," Zakharova said.

"This approach is aimed at eliminating opportunities for misuse of the security guarantees provided by Russia by the states that would be involved in an attack on our country or the creation of nuclear threats to it. In general, we consider the creation of nuclear-weapon-free zones as an important tool for bolstering the nuclear non-proliferation regime, regional and international security, and stability."