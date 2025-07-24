Russia willing to maintain contacts with US — senator

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue dialogue and contacts with the United States, and they will certainly continue, Federation Council Chairman Valentina Matviyenko said at a press conference.

"We want to be not just listened to, but truly heard, for our arguments to be understood, and the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine to be acknowledged. This requires time and patience. From our side, we remain open to continuing such contacts and dialogue. I am confident they will undoubtedly go on," Matviyenko said.